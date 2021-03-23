Biden to address Colorado shooting before leaving Washington -White House

Biden to address Colorado shooting before leaving Washington -White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-03-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 21:03 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will make brief remarks on Tuesday about the shooting in Boulder, Colorado, that killed 10 people, the White House said.
Biden, who will make the remarks before leaving for a trip to Ohio, has been receiving regular updates and will continue to be briefed. He has directed that all flags at the White House be flown at half staff, it said.
