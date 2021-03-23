Left Menu

One resident dies in New York nursing home blaze, one firefighter missing

An early morning fire swept through a nursing home north of New York City on Tuesday, killing at least one resident and leaving a firefighter missing and feared dead, a fire official said.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 21:16 IST
One resident dies in New York nursing home blaze, one firefighter missing

An early morning fire swept through a nursing home north of New York City on Tuesday, killing at least one resident and leaving a firefighter missing and feared dead, a fire official said. The blaze, reported shortly before 1 a.m. EDT (0500 GMT), spread through about half of the Evergreen Court Home for Adults and temporarily trapped some residents, Rockland County Fire Coordinator Chris Kear said.

With smoke and flames shooting from the building, police and firefighters rescued as many as 30 residents, including 20 who were sent to a hospital where one later died, Kear said. "We are sad to report that there is one resident that passed away at a local area hospital," Kear told reporters at the scene shortly after daybreak. "There are several others that are in serious condition."

Evergreen Court in Spring Valley, about 30 miles (48 km) north of New York City, houses 100 to 125 residents, and officials were still checking to see that all were accounted for, he said. One firefighter was missing and feared buried under the smouldering rubble, Kear said.

"We are currently going to bring in a mini excavator and start pulling apart the remaining pieces of the rubble piece by piece so we can locate this firefighter and bring him home," he said. Two other firefighters were taken to a local hospital where one was later released and the other was treated for carbon monoxide poisoning, he said.

The fire is under investigation. Kear declined to speculate on its cause. "It's a sad day on many fronts but the work by the local fire department, mutual aid companies and the Spring Valley Police Department saved numerous, numerous lives here," he added.

New York State Police public information officer Steven Nevel said several agencies responded to the alarm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress has become weak: Farooq Abdullah

Ahead of the Assembly elections in four states and one union territory, National Conference NC leader Farooq Abdullah expressed the view that the Congress has become weak. He further suggested that if the party needs to save the country, it...

Soccer-Serbia unfazed by FA chief quitting, says Stojkovic

Serbia will head into their opening 2022 World Cup qualifier against Ireland undeterred by the resignation of the Balkan nations FA FSS president, coach Dragan Stojkovic told a news conference on Tuesday.FSS chief Slavisa Kokeza stepped dow...

FACTBOX-How AstraZeneca-Oxford developed Britain's home-grown COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it will publish up-to-date results from its latest COVID-19 vaccine trial after U.S. health officials said the drugmakers analysis of the shots efficacy may not have been based on all the available data.The follo...

TMC blocking BJP campaigners as they know they will lose elections: Suvendu Adhikari

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress for preventing him from going to an Assembly in Ramgarh, stating that they are stopping BJP campaigners and workers as the poll...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021