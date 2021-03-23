Left Menu

Two teenage sisters found dead at Pilibhit village

One of them was located dead in a field while the other was found hanging from a tree on Tuesday morning, Pilibhit SP Jai Prakash said.Their family lives at Kasimpur village near a brickfield where the girls father works as a labourer, the SP said. Meanwhile, IG Rajesh Kumar Pandey visited the crime spot this morning on directives from the Chief Ministers Office .

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 23-03-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 21:17 IST
Two teenage sisters were found dead under mysterious circumstances at Jasauli village here, police said on Tuesday.

The girls, aged 17 and 19, had gone out to attend to nature's call on Monday night but did not return. One of them was located dead in a field while the other was found hanging from a tree on Tuesday morning, Pilibhit SP Jai Prakash said.

Their family lives at Kasimpur village near a brickfield where the girls' father works as a labourer, the SP said. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, the SP said, adding that a youth has been detained in connection with the case. Meanwhile, IG Rajesh Kumar Pandey visited the crime spot this morning on directives from the Chief Minister's Office .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

