Left Menu

'Manipur govt-in-exile' case: NIA files charge-sheet against 2 separatist leaders, their associates

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 21:19 IST
'Manipur govt-in-exile' case: NIA files charge-sheet against 2 separatist leaders, their associates

The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday filed a charge-sheet against two separatist leaders from Manipur, who had in 2019 announced the launch of the ''Manipur government-in-exile'' and declared the state's independence from India, officials said.

Besides Yamben Biren and Narengbam Samarjit Singh, the agency filed the charge-sheet also against their associates Narengbam Biswajit Singh, Elangbam Brojendro Singh and Akoijam Deepa Anand, they said.

In 2019 at a press conference in London, Biren, claiming to be the ''Chief Minister of Manipur State Council'' and Narengbam Samarjit Singh, claiming to be the ''Minister of External Affairs and Defence of Manipur State Council'', had said they were speaking on behalf of the ''Maharaja of Manipur'' to formally launch the government-in-exile -- ''The Manipur State Council''.

The officials said that the five persons have been charged under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The charge-sheet was filed before a special NIA court in Imphal in Manipur on Tuesday.

''The case, filed at the Lamphel Police Station in Manipur's Imphal West on October 30, 2019, pertains to the declaration of independence of Manipur from India and formation of 'The Manipur State Council' at London by the self-styled external affairs and defence minister of so-called 'Manipur State Council' Narengbam Samarjit Singh and self-styled chief minister of Manipur State Council Yambem Biren,'' a National Investigation Agency (NIA) official said.

Narengbam Samarjit Singh, chairman and managing director of the Salai Group of Companies and SMART Society, colluded with Elangbam and Anand, and illegally collected huge amounts of money and cheated the public by taking deposits by offering 36 per cent annual returns on deposits made to the Salai Group and SMART Society without any legal authority, the official said.

The illegal funds were laundered by Narengbam Samarjit Singh and his associates through various companies of the Salai Group and SMART Society, the NIA official said.

The illegitimate funds were further utilised for unlawful activities like declaration of independence of Manipur from the Union of India and the formation of the ''Manipur State Council'', the official said.

It was also used for funding the “army” of the ''Manipur State Council'', the official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress has become weak: Farooq Abdullah

Ahead of the Assembly elections in four states and one union territory, National Conference NC leader Farooq Abdullah expressed the view that the Congress has become weak. He further suggested that if the party needs to save the country, it...

Soccer-Serbia unfazed by FA chief quitting, says Stojkovic

Serbia will head into their opening 2022 World Cup qualifier against Ireland undeterred by the resignation of the Balkan nations FA FSS president, coach Dragan Stojkovic told a news conference on Tuesday.FSS chief Slavisa Kokeza stepped dow...

FACTBOX-How AstraZeneca-Oxford developed Britain's home-grown COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it will publish up-to-date results from its latest COVID-19 vaccine trial after U.S. health officials said the drugmakers analysis of the shots efficacy may not have been based on all the available data.The follo...

TMC blocking BJP campaigners as they know they will lose elections: Suvendu Adhikari

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress for preventing him from going to an Assembly in Ramgarh, stating that they are stopping BJP campaigners and workers as the poll...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021