Boulder supermarket shooter Identified as 21-year-old man

Police on Tuesday identified a 21-year-old man as the suspect in the killing of 10 people at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket. Authorities also identified nine victims after previously identifying a police officer who had been killed.

PTI | Boulder | Updated: 23-03-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 21:28 IST
Police on Tuesday identified a 21-year-old man as the suspect in the killing of 10 people at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket. Authorities also identified nine victims after previously identifying a police officer who had been killed. The victims ranged in age from 20 to 65, said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold.

The shooting Monday at the crowded supermarket sent terrorised shoppers and workers scrambling for safety and stunned a state and a nation that has grieved several mass killings.

Herold said police engaged in a shootout with the suspect inside the supermarket and that is when Officer Eric Talley was killed.

The suspect was undergoing treatment at a hospital and was expected to be booked into the county jail later Tuesday, said Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty.

Investigators don't know yet why the suspect opened fire inside the grocery store, Dougherty said. He said the investigation is in the early stages but detectives believe the suspect was the only shooter.

A law enforcement official briefed on the shooting told The Associated Press that the gunman used an AR-15 rifle, a lightweight semi-automatic rifle. Officials were working fast to trace the gun. The official was not authorised to speak publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

