U.N. rights body calls for equitable, affordable access to COVID-19 vaccines

The United Nations Human Rights Council adopted a resolution on Tuesday calling for equitable, affordable access to COVID-19 vaccines and for fair pricing. The text, endorsed by more than 130 countries and adopted by consensus at the Geneva forum, affirmed the right of states to use the flexibility in World Trade Organization (WTO) existing rules on intellectual property for COVID-19 vaccines. China and the European Union endorsed the text, brought by Ecuador and the non-aligned movement.

China and the European Union endorsed the text, brought by Ecuador and the non-aligned movement. Britain clarified that any measures taken must be in accordance with international law but joined the consensus. The United States which has observer status did not co-sponsor the resolution.

