Left Menu

Norway, Germany to buy six submarines from Thyssenkrupp

The Norwegian defence ministry said Germany had agreed to order two submarines from Thyssenkrupp, pending approval from the German parliament. The signing of the contract is due this summer, the ministry said, with the first submarine due for delivery in 2029.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 23-03-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 21:39 IST
Norway, Germany to buy six submarines from Thyssenkrupp
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Norway has agreed to order four submarines from Germany's Thyssenkrupp for 45 billion crowns ($5.3 billion), with Germany agreeing to order another two, the Norwegian defence ministry said on Tuesday.

Norway and Germany, both NATO members, are jointly procuring identical submarines from Thyssenkrupp's shipbuilding division. The Norwegian defence ministry said Germany had agreed to order two submarines from Thyssenkrupp, pending approval from the German parliament.

The signing of the contract is due this summer, the ministry said, with the first submarine due for delivery in 2029. As part of the deal, Norway and Germany have also agreed to buy missiles jointly and to finance the development of a new type of missile.

In 2017, Norway and Germany agreed in principle to build the submarines as part of a closer cooperation of the countries' navies. Originally, they aimed to sign the contract with ThyssenKrupp in 2019. Thyssenkrupp's partner on the submarine project is Norway's Kongsberg Gruppen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India at UNSC extends support to efforts achieving peace in Afghanistan; reiterates call for comprehensive ceasefire

Reiterating its call for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire in Afghanistan as the need of the hour, India on Tuesday expressed support all efforts towards achieving sustainable peace, security and stability in the country. Speaking at...

Maharashtra reports 28,699 new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra has reported 28,699 new COVID-19 cases, 13,165 recoveries, and 132 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the State Health Department, the total count of cases has gone up to 25,33,026 including 2,30,641 active cases and 22,4...

Tennis-Andreescu shakes off the doubt as she returns from injury for Miami Open

Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu said she was trying to dispel any doubt about herself as she prepared to make another return from injury this week at the Miami Open.There is some doubt always in the back of my head but I am tryin...

Soccer-Serbia unfazed by FA chief quitting, says Stojkovic

Serbia will head into their opening 2022 World Cup qualifier against Ireland undeterred by the resignation of the Balkan nations FA FSS president, coach Dragan Stojkovic told a news conference on Tuesday.FSS chief Slavisa Kokeza stepped dow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021