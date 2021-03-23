CM Baghel condoles deaths of Reserve Guard jawans in blast by Naxals

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday condoled the deaths of District Reserve Guard jawans in IED blast by Naxals in Narayanpur. He directed officials to ensure proper medical treatment to the injured. "Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has strongly condemned the incident and said that anti-Naxal ops will be intensified in the state. Naxals are frustrated as they are losing their ground due to continuous operations by security forces in the region. This act is the outcome of their desperation," said the chief minister's office.

"Taking cognizance of the incident, officials have been instructed to take all necessary steps as soon as possible," the Chief Minister said. "Additional police force has been sent to the incident site and the injured jawans are being brought to Raipur by Indian Air Force helicopter for treatment," the release by CMO read.

Advertisement

"Anti-Naxal operations were going on. One DRG party was returning after the operation when around 4.15 pm, three IED blasts took place at a bridge in their route. The driver and two jawans were killed on the spot, and two died later at hospital. Five jawans lost their lives": said Ashok Juneja, Director General of Anti Naxal Operations in the state. Speaking to reporters earlier today, Inspector General of Bastar, P Sundarraj said, "Three District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans and one police personnel lost their lives in an IED blast by Naxals in Narayanpur. 14 security personnel injured including. Of these, two were critical."

"We are looking into the matter. Further probe is underway," he added. On March 14, one Naxal was killed in an explosion while planting an IED near Gayathapara in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, along Bechapal-Hurepal road. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)