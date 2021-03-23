PM Modi sends letter to Imran Khan; greets people of Pak on Pakistan Day

PM Modi sends letter to Imran Khan; greets people of Pak on Pakistan DayPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 22:06 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan extending greetings to people of the country on the occasion of Pakistan Day, people familiar with the development said.
They said it is a routine letter sent every year.
Pakistan celebrates March 23 as Pakistan Day.
