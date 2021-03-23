MP: Police nab Mumbai man for smuggling MDMA in Indore

The Madhya Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested one more accused in connection with the inter-state smuggling of the drug MDMA, popularly known as ecstasy, in Indore, an official said.

The police have so far nabbed 29 persons in connection with the case.

Based on inputs from the other accused, the police nabbed Sheikh Gulam Haider (40), a resident of Mumbai, the official said.

Haider had come to Indore on several occasions with a woman and collected MDMA worth Rs 1.5 crore, which he had supplied through a middleman in the metropolis, he said.

The Madhya Pradesh police also seized a car with Gujarat registration which was used to smuggle the contraband, the official said.

The police had arrested a Hyderabad-based drug factory owner and four others from Indore on January 5, and seized 70 kg of MDMA worth Rs 70 crore from them.

The seized contraband was brought from Hyderabad to Indore and was supposed to be sent to South Africa.

