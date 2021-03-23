C'garh: One killed, six injured in explosion at steel plant

One person was killed and six others injured in an explosion at a steel bar manufacturing unit in Chhattisgarh's Raipur city on Tuesday, police said.

The blast took place at Sarthak TMT plant in Urla industrial area in the morning hours, an official said.

''As per preliminary information, the blast occurred in a furnace at the plant. A worker identified as Pavan Kumar Sahu (19) died, while six others were injured in the explosion,'' he said, adding that the injured men have been hospitalised.

A case has been registered in this regard and the exact cause for the explosion is being ascertained, the official added.

