Left Menu

C'garh: One killed, six injured in explosion at steel plant

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 23-03-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 22:09 IST
C'garh: One killed, six injured in explosion at steel plant

One person was killed and six others injured in an explosion at a steel bar manufacturing unit in Chhattisgarh's Raipur city on Tuesday, police said.

The blast took place at Sarthak TMT plant in Urla industrial area in the morning hours, an official said.

''As per preliminary information, the blast occurred in a furnace at the plant. A worker identified as Pavan Kumar Sahu (19) died, while six others were injured in the explosion,'' he said, adding that the injured men have been hospitalised.

A case has been registered in this regard and the exact cause for the explosion is being ascertained, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Pakistan buys 1 mln vaccine doses from China - minister

Pakistan has bought more than 1 million doses of Chinese Sinopharm and CanSino Biologics COVID-19 vaccines, its first purchase from any manufacturer having previously relied on donations, the government said on Tuesday. The shots are due to...

9 foreigners of Tablighi Jamaat discharged

A Lucknow court has discharged nine foreigners belonging to Tablighi jamaat from the cases lodged against them during the Covid outbreak in the country.The nine had been booked for allegedly committing various penal offences and breaching p...

Lahore holds event in memory of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev

A good number of people attended an event on Tuesday held in connection with the death anniversary of freedom fighters -- Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev -- at Shadman Chowk in Pakistans Lahore city where they were hanged 90 years ago.Sin...

14 Islamic militants given death sentence for attempting to kill Bangladesh PM Hasina in 2000

Fourteen Islamists from a banned militant outfit were on Tuesday sentenced to death by a Bangladeshi court here for plotting to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during an election rally in 2000.Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman of Dhakas Spee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021