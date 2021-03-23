Left Menu

`Corruption' in police transfers: Fadnavis meets Union Home

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday met the Union Home Secretary in Delhi and demanded CBI probe into a purpoted state intelligence department report on corruption in police transfers in Maharashtra.The former Maharashtra chief minister had claimed earlier in the day that he had 6.3 GB data of telephone calls intercepted by then Commissioner of Intelligence Rashmi Shukla in which names of several key police officers figure.The Union Home Secretary clearly told me that they will verify the documents and evidence and a report will be submitted to the central government.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 22:10 IST
`Corruption' in police transfers: Fadnavis meets Union Home

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday met the Union Home Secretary in Delhi and demanded CBI probe into a purpoted state intelligence department report on `corruption' in police transfers in Maharashtra.

The former Maharashtra chief minister had claimed earlier in the day that he had 6.3 GB data of telephone calls intercepted by then Commissioner of Intelligence Rashmi Shukla in which names of several key police officers figure.

''The Union Home Secretary clearly told me that they will verify the documents and evidence and a report will be submitted to the central government. The government will take appropriate action accordingly,'' he told reporters in the national capital.

''It is unfortunate that this (Maharashtra) government inducts police officers suspended for 16 years, they plant bombs, try to extort people. Maharashtra needs to be rescued from such situation,'' he said, apparently referring to police officer Sachin Waze, an accused in the case related to the bomb scare near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house.

Fadnavis claimed that after a detailed report on intercepted phone calls was prepared, then Maharashtra director general of police had recommended a CID probe.

''However, since August 25, 2020 there has been no action taken on the report. We want to know reasons behind it.

Who are those people whom the MVA government is trying to protect,'' said the BJP leader.

On NCP spokesperson and state minister Nawab Malik's claim that Shukla collected this data without due permissions, Fadnavis said there were ''enough documents to prove that phone call tapping was officially sanctioned by the government.'' Asked why he was not sharing it with the media, he said it contained very sensitive information about Maharashtra police and some politicians and he did not want ''innocent people to suffer''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

14 Islamic militants given death sentence for attempting to kill Bangladesh PM Hasina in 2000

Fourteen Islamists from a banned militant outfit were on Tuesday sentenced to death by a Bangladeshi court here for plotting to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during an election rally in 2000.Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman of Dhakas Spee...

EXCLUSIVE-Pakistan buys 1 mln vaccine doses from China - minister

Pakistan has bought more than 1 million doses of Chinese Sinopharm and CanSino Biologics COVID-19 vaccines, its first purchase from any manufacturer having previously relied on donations, the government said on Tuesday. The shots are due to...

Rugby-Sweeney calls for calm ahead of Six Nations review

Bill Sweeney, CEO of the Rugby Football Union RFU, said his organisation would react, but not over react, as it reviewed Englands calamitous performance in the Six Nations and coach Eddie Joness role in it.The defending champions produced t...

Slain Colorado officer, father of seven, pursued policing as "a higher calling"

He was a father of seven, who drove a passenger van to take his family around town. He had been an officer for a decade but lately had been looking for other, safer work. He was devoutly religious. Colorado police officer Eric Talley, 51, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021