Maha home minister Anil Deshmukh meets CM Thackeray

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday evening met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's official residence `Varsha' here.

Deshmukh is facing heat after former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh accused him of setting police officers a target of collecting Rs 100 crore per month from the pubs and bars.

Advertisement

The NCP leader has denied the allegations.

On Tuesday, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis leveled fresh allegations, saying the state government did not take action on a report submitted by then Commissioner of Intelligence Rashmi Shukla on corruption in police transfers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)