Left Menu

Nawaz Sharif made concessions to India but failed to get anything in return: Abdul Basit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 22:12 IST
Nawaz Sharif made concessions to India but failed to get anything in return: Abdul Basit
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

As Pakistan prime minister, Nawaz Sharif made unilateral concessions to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and even weakened Islamabad's principled position on Jammu and Kashmir, thinking that he would extract something in return but that did not happen, a former Pakistani diplomat said on Tuesday.

Pakistan's former high commissioner to India Abdul Basit, in an online interview to Karan Thapar of The Wire, severely criticised Sharif on his policy towards India and said Islamabad's reading of Prime Minister Modi was ''off the mark''.

Following an invitation, Sharif had attended Modi inauguration as prime minister in 2014, signalling his intent to improve ties with India. On his part, Modi had made a surprise stopover at Lahore in December 2015. However, a series of terror attacks on India by Pakistan-based terror groups in 2016 brought the ties under severe strain.

Basit, referring to a meeting between Sharif had with Modi when he visited India in 2014, said the Pakistani leader kept silent on Kashmir and did not utter a single word on it when the Indian prime minister raised the issue of terrorism and Mumbai terror attack trial.

''He (Sharif) thought that by making such concessions he would eventually be able to get concessions from prime minister Modi. But that was not the case in my view. Because the way Islamabad was reading PM Modi in my assessment was off the mark,'' Basit said.

He said Sharif wanted to maintain good relations with Modi but did so unilaterally without anything in return.

Asked on what ground, he accused Sharif of 'pandering to India unilaterally and unconditionally' in his new book, Basit said: ''I watched our leader very very closely and worked with him very closely on Pakistan-India relations. I make these assumptions based on what I have seen.'' Basit was Pakistan's envoy to India from 2014-2017, the first three years of the Modi government. When asked whether Pakistan's concessions to India meant its interests were compromised as Modi did not offer anything in return, the former high commissioner said, ''That is correct and (it) weakened our principled position on Jammu and Kashmir in particular.'' The former envoy also said that the joint statement of December 2015 and the Ufa joint statement were poorly negotiated by Pakistan and they made concessions to India.

Basit said Sharif had an emotional attachment to India and Indians which, at times ... went beyond his stature as the prime minister.

He said Sharif would meet almost any Indian who wanted to see him and added he was ''out to oblige everyone''. Basit also criticised Sharif's foreign affairs advisors, Sartaj Aziz and Tariq Fatemi saying they were too keen on extending concessions to India rather than standing up for Pakistan's interests. To a question on his criticism of the high-ranking officials, the former envoy said ''The way we handled our interaction with India subsequently and it was not because of the prime minister himself. I think the entire team, I do not know whether that kind of instructions they had from the prime minister. ''But since he (Sharif) was at the helm, I would say that he was kind of convinced that he would eventually extract some concessions from India which he failed to do unfortunately.'' Basit also indicated how he was repeatedly ignored on important India-Pakistan matters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

14 Islamic militants given death sentence for attempting to kill Bangladesh PM Hasina in 2000

Fourteen Islamists from a banned militant outfit were on Tuesday sentenced to death by a Bangladeshi court here for plotting to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during an election rally in 2000.Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman of Dhakas Spee...

EXCLUSIVE-Pakistan buys 1 mln vaccine doses from China - minister

Pakistan has bought more than 1 million doses of Chinese Sinopharm and CanSino Biologics COVID-19 vaccines, its first purchase from any manufacturer having previously relied on donations, the government said on Tuesday. The shots are due to...

Rugby-Sweeney calls for calm ahead of Six Nations review

Bill Sweeney, CEO of the Rugby Football Union RFU, said his organisation would react, but not over react, as it reviewed Englands calamitous performance in the Six Nations and coach Eddie Joness role in it.The defending champions produced t...

Slain Colorado officer, father of seven, pursued policing as "a higher calling"

He was a father of seven, who drove a passenger van to take his family around town. He had been an officer for a decade but lately had been looking for other, safer work. He was devoutly religious. Colorado police officer Eric Talley, 51, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021