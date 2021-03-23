Left Menu

U.N. warns renewed Afghanistan peace push needs to be 'focused, coherent'

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 22:14 IST
U.N. warns renewed Afghanistan peace push needs to be 'focused, coherent'

Renewed efforts by the United States and Russia to end the conflict in Afghanistan should be "focused and coherent" and complement peace talks between the Afghan government and insurgent Taliban in Qatar's capital Doha, the U.N. special envoy on Afghanistan warned the Security Council on Tuesday.

"None of this can be resolved in the work of a moment, nor in a few meetings, no matter the location or format. Addressing these issues will require patience and commitment on all sides," Deborah Lyons said. With a May 1 deadline looming for the last 2,500 U.S. troops to leave Afghanistan - as agreed last year by the former Trump administration and the Taliban - Washington is seeking regional backing for a proposed interim government with power shared by the current Kabul authorities and insurgents.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told the Security Council there was "growing international consensus on the need to accelerate the Afghan peace process." The United States is also pushing for a conference to be hosted by Turkey with U.N. involvement next month, which Thomas-Greenfield said was expected to "be complementary to and coordinated with the U.N. efforts and the ongoing Doha process."

The Turkey conference follows a meeting of the Afghan government, Taliban, Russia, China, Pakistan and the United States in Moscow earlier this month. "A number of member states have played a vital role of late in proposing new initiatives to reinvigorate the peace process," Lyons said. "These initiatives must, however, be focused and coherent. Above all, they must reinforce rather than undermine the Afghanistan peace negotiations under way now in Doha."

Lyons acknowledged the Doha talks had slowed but noted both parties had committed to remaining at the table. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has rejected the U.S. proposal for an interim government and plans instead to propose a new presidential election within six months, two senior government officials told Reuters.

The Taliban - fighting the foreign-backed government since being ousted from power by Afghan opponents and U.S. air strikes in late 2001 - has so far rejected a ceasefire and said it would not directly join an interim government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

14 Islamic militants given death sentence for attempting to kill Bangladesh PM Hasina in 2000

Fourteen Islamists from a banned militant outfit were on Tuesday sentenced to death by a Bangladeshi court here for plotting to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during an election rally in 2000.Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman of Dhakas Spee...

EXCLUSIVE-Pakistan buys 1 mln vaccine doses from China - minister

Pakistan has bought more than 1 million doses of Chinese Sinopharm and CanSino Biologics COVID-19 vaccines, its first purchase from any manufacturer having previously relied on donations, the government said on Tuesday. The shots are due to...

Rugby-Sweeney calls for calm ahead of Six Nations review

Bill Sweeney, CEO of the Rugby Football Union RFU, said his organisation would react, but not over react, as it reviewed Englands calamitous performance in the Six Nations and coach Eddie Joness role in it.The defending champions produced t...

Slain Colorado officer, father of seven, pursued policing as "a higher calling"

He was a father of seven, who drove a passenger van to take his family around town. He had been an officer for a decade but lately had been looking for other, safer work. He was devoutly religious. Colorado police officer Eric Talley, 51, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021