All agencies should cooperate to eradicate corruption: Lokpal chief

All agencies should cooperate to eradicate corruption, Lokpal chairperson Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose said on Tuesday.

The chairperson said corruption, whenever present, had to be nipped in the bud.

''It was emphasised that all agencies should cooperate to eradicate corruption. Preventive corruption measure must be appreciated and adopted as prevention is better than cure,'' Justice Ghose said.

Addressing a webinar in New Delhi on 'Bringing Synergies in Anti-Corruption Strategies', the Lokpal chief said since its inception, it had has been discharging its duties as per the provisions of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013.

Since its inception, it has received 110 complaints during 2020-21 and 1,427 in 2019-20 and it been dealt as per legal provisions, the Personnel Ministry said in a statement.

The webinar was organised by the Lokpal to commemorate two years of its inception.

The participating agencies emphasised on the need to share information on a real-time basis. It was decided to work on creating a web portal with restricted access that would enable sharing relevant information, it said.

The members of the Lokpal, chief vigilance commissioner, vigilance commissioner, directors of the CBI and the ED were among those who participated in the webinar. Around 250 field officers of the CVC, CBI and the ED also participated through video link, it said.

The Lokpal was established under the provisions of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, on March 23, 2019, when Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose -- a retired Supreme Court judge -- was administered the oath of office by the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the statement said.

Subsequently, on March 27, 2019, four judicial members and four other members were administered the oath of office by the chairperson, it said. PTI AKV HMB

