Left Menu

Delhi court upholds AAP MLA Somnath Bharti's conviction in AIIMS assault case, taken into judicial custody

A Delhi court on Tuesday upheld the conviction of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti in connection with a case of assault of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) security staff and destroying public property while dismissing his appeal partly.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 22:15 IST
Delhi court upholds AAP MLA Somnath Bharti's conviction in AIIMS assault case, taken into judicial custody
AAP MLA Somnath Bharti. (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

By By Sushil Batra A Delhi court on Tuesday upheld the conviction of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti in connection with a case of assault of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) security staff and destroying public property while dismissing his appeal partly.

The court upheld the conviction of Bharti under Sections 149 and 147 of IPC (Indian Penal Code), along with Section 3 (mischief causing damage to public property) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984. "..Appellant (Somnath Bharti) be taken into custody and be sent to Jail for serving the sentence as awarded by the Trial Court vide its sentence order dated 23.01.2021 for the offence under Section 147 IPC read with Section 149 IPC and under Section 3(1) of PDPP Act...." the court-ordered.

The AAP legislature was, however, acquitted under charges of 323 and 353 of IPC. In his appeal filed through advocate Mohd Irshad, Somnath Bharti has challenged trial court order dated January 22 convicting him in the matter and the January 23 order sentencing him to two-year jail term.

The sessions court had stayed the judgement of magistrate court on an appeal filed by Bharti challenging orders of the magistrate court. According to the prosecution, on September 9, 2016, AIIMS Chief Security officer RS Rawat lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police accusing MLA Somnath Bharti and his 300 supporters of misbehaving with security guards of AIIMS.

Rawat also told the police that Bharti gave permission to unauthorised persons with JCB machines to get access inside AIIMS. The chief security officer accused AAP MLA and others of trying to encroach government land and disrupting peace in the hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

14 Islamic militants given death sentence for attempting to kill Bangladesh PM Hasina in 2000

Fourteen Islamists from a banned militant outfit were on Tuesday sentenced to death by a Bangladeshi court here for plotting to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during an election rally in 2000.Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman of Dhakas Spee...

EXCLUSIVE-Pakistan buys 1 mln vaccine doses from China - minister

Pakistan has bought more than 1 million doses of Chinese Sinopharm and CanSino Biologics COVID-19 vaccines, its first purchase from any manufacturer having previously relied on donations, the government said on Tuesday. The shots are due to...

Rugby-Sweeney calls for calm ahead of Six Nations review

Bill Sweeney, CEO of the Rugby Football Union RFU, said his organisation would react, but not over react, as it reviewed Englands calamitous performance in the Six Nations and coach Eddie Joness role in it.The defending champions produced t...

Slain Colorado officer, father of seven, pursued policing as "a higher calling"

He was a father of seven, who drove a passenger van to take his family around town. He had been an officer for a decade but lately had been looking for other, safer work. He was devoutly religious. Colorado police officer Eric Talley, 51, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021