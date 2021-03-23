Man murdered in Bhiwandi banana godown

The body of a 35-year-old man was found in a godown in Bhiwandi in Thane district on Tuesday after which police registered a murder case, an official said.

Sitaram Yadav, who used to work in a godown that stored bananas and stayed in the premises itself, was killed with sharp weapons in the early hours of the day, he said.

The incident happened in the township's Dhamankar Naka, he added.

