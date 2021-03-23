Left Menu

Man murdered in Bhiwandi banana godown

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-03-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 22:29 IST
Man murdered in Bhiwandi banana godown

The body of a 35-year-old man was found in a godown in Bhiwandi in Thane district on Tuesday after which police registered a murder case, an official said.

Sitaram Yadav, who used to work in a godown that stored bananas and stayed in the premises itself, was killed with sharp weapons in the early hours of the day, he said.

The incident happened in the township's Dhamankar Naka, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Sweeney calls for calm ahead of Six Nations review

Bill Sweeney, CEO of the Rugby Football Union RFU, said his organisation would react, but not over react, as it reviewed Englands calamitous performance in the Six Nations and coach Eddie Joness role in it.The defending champions produced t...

Lathmar Holi celebrated with fervour in Mathura

Traditional Lathmar Holi was celebrated with fevour in Mathuras Barsana on Tuesday amid splash of colours and festival songs.Celebrated a few days before Holi, Lathamar means playing with sticks. In the festival, menfolk try to smear women ...

Tata Group's holding in Tata Comm rises to 58.87 pc after govt sells stake to Panatone

Tata Groups holding in Tata Communications has increased to 58.87 per cent after the government sold stake to Tata Sons unit Panatone Finvest.According to a regulatory filing, the government sold 10 per cent stake or 2.85 lakh shares in dig...

14 Islamic militants given death sentence for attempting to kill Bangladesh PM Hasina in 2000

Fourteen Islamists from a banned militant outfit were on Tuesday sentenced to death by a Bangladeshi court here for plotting to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during an election rally in 2000.Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman of Dhakas Spee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021