Guj ATS nabs 2006 Kalupur railway station blast accused from Pune

An accused in the 2006 Kalupur railway station blast case, who was on the run for 15 years, has been arrested by the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) from Pune, officials said on Tuesday.

Mohsin Abbas Saiyad (36) was held from his house in Mohammadwadi in Hadapsar area of Pune, said an ATS release.

Advertisement

He was brought to the ATS headquarters on Tuesday, it said.

Saiyad was part of a conspiracy hatched by terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba to spread terror in the country with the help of Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, the release said.

At the behest of Taiba's operatives, Saiyad, a student at a Bharuch-based Madrasa in 2006, alongwith some 15 others went to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and received training at terror camps, it said.

A bomb blast at Kalupur railway station, the main station of Ahmedabad, in February 2006 left several persons injured but no one was killed. It is suspected that Saiyad and others were part of the ''Jehadi conspiracy'' behind the blast, the ATS said.

When his name cropped up during the investigation, Saiyad, a native of Pune, changed his residence.

While 13 accused have been nabbed so far, ten others are absconding, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)