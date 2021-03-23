Kuwait emir returns home after a private vacation - KUNA

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah returned home on Tuesday after a private vacation abroad, the state news agency reported.

Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah traveled this month to Europe for a private visit, after successful medical checkups in the United States, state news agency KUNA reported without specifying his destination.

Sheikh Nawaf, 83, assumed power in the oil-producing Gulf Arab state last September after the death of his brother Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed.

