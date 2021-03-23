Kuwait emir returns home after a private vacation - KUNA

Kuwait emir returns home after a private vacation - KUNAReuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 22:33 IST
Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah returned home on Tuesday after a private vacation abroad, the state news agency reported.
Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah traveled this month to Europe for a private visit, after successful medical checkups in the United States, state news agency KUNA reported without specifying his destination.
Sheikh Nawaf, 83, assumed power in the oil-producing Gulf Arab state last September after the death of his brother Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kuwait
- Gulf Arab
- Europe
- United States
ALSO READ
Kuwait reports 1,333 new COVID-19 cases, 204,388 in total
Kuwait court expels harsh government critic from parliament
Kuwait Emir departs for Europe after completing medical checks in the U.S. - state news agency
Kuwait reports 1,211 new COVID-19 cases
Kuwait's #MeToo moment: Women denounce harassment, violence