India welcomes Saudi Arabia's peace initiative in Yemen

India Tuesday welcomed Saudi Arabia's peace initiative for Yemen that entails a comprehensive ceasefire in the war-torn country under the supervision of the United Nations.

''India welcomes the initiative announced by Saudi Arabia for fostering peace in Yemen,'' External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

''We have noted that the initiative inter alia proposes a comprehensive ceasefire across Yemen under the supervision of the UN as well as consultations between the Yemeni parties to reach a political resolution under the auspices of the UN,'' he said.

The MEA spokesperson was replying to a query on the matter.

''India supports all efforts to find a political solution to the Yemeni crisis. We hope that all parties in Yemen would be able to come together to the negotiating table soon to end the conflict,'' he said. Yemen has been witnessing large-scale violence for the last several years as a result of hostilities between Yemen's internationally recognised government and southern separatists.

