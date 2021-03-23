Two booked for 'defamatory' social media comments about Pawar

Two booked for 'defamatory' social media comments about PawarPTI | Pune | Updated: 23-03-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 22:36 IST
Two people have been booked for allegedly making ''defamatory'' comments about NCP chief Sharad Pawar on social media, a Pune rural police official said on Tuesday.
The case was registered on the complaint of an NCP worker from Baramati, he added.
The two social media users have been charged under section 505 (2) (creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code, and probe was underway, the Baramati taluka police station official informed.
