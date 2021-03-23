Scoreboard: India vs England, First ODI

England Innings Jason Roy c sub b Prasidh 46 Jonny Bairstow c Kuldeep b Thakur 94 Ben Stokes c sub b Prasidh 1 Eoin Morgan c Rahul b Thakur 22 Jos Buttler lbw b Thakur 2 Sam Billings c Kohli b Prasidh 18 Moeen Ali c Rahul b Bhuvneshwar 30 Sam Curranc sub b Krunal 12 Tom Curran c Bhuvneshwar b Prasidh 11 Adil Rashid c Rahul b Bhuvneshwar 0 Mark Wood not out 2 Extras: (lb-3 w-10) 13 Total: (All out in 42.1 overs) 251 Fall of Wickets: 1/135 2/137 3/169 4/175 5/176 6/217 7/237 8/239 9/241 Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 9-0-30-2, Prasidh Krishna 8.1-1-54-4, Shardul Thakur 6-0-37-3, Krunal Pandya 10-0-59-1, Kuldeep Yadav 9-0-68-0.

