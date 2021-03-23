Left Menu

Editors Guild urges PM Modi to put in abeyance new digital media rules

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 22:44 IST
Editors Guild urges PM Modi to put in abeyance new digital media rules

The Editors Guild of India (EGI) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put in abeyance the new digital media rules and criticised the three-tier mechanism to enforce the code of ethics, saying it was ''regressive'' and would be ''adverse to the freedom of the press''.

The government had on February 25 announced the Information Technology (Intermediary guidelines and digital media ethics codes) Rules 2021 under the Information and Technology Act, 2000.

''Part III of the Rules mandates that digital news media establish a self-regulating mechanism to resolve grievances raised by any person and empowers the government to delete, modify and block content published by digital news media.

''We are conscious of the challenges posed by the digital age, and as such, we recognize the need for self-regulation Of digital news media. However, we have grave concerns regarding the rules, which can fundamentally alter how news publishers operate over the Internet and undermine the freedom of the press in the country,'' the EGI said in a recent letter to Prime Minister Modi The letter has also been addressed to Union Jaw and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar.

According to the new rules, digital news media and OTT platforms must adhere to the code of ethics under the rules which will be enforced by a three-tier structure.

Level one includes self-regulation by publishers, level two includes self-regulation by a self-regulating body of publishers and level three will be central government oversight.

The EGI said this oversight mechanism permits officers of the government to block, delete or modify news published by digital news media which ''affects the publishers' fundamental right to expression and citizens' right to access different points of views both guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution''.

It said, ''The concern here is the absolute decision-making power conferred upon the executive, which will inhibit digital news media and thereby press at large from fulfilling its obligations as the Fourth Estate.

''The Guild urges the ministry to withdraw such an onerous and regressive regulatory mechanism, and to initiate consultations for putting in place a more equitable self-regulatory system.'' Under the new rules, anyone can file a grievance and the publisher will have to respond within 15 days of receiving it.

The Guild said that compelling publishers to respond to each and every complainant within a period as short as 15 days is ''onerous''.

''This again will be adverse to press freedom. The rules should have been accompanied by a form containing the details which the complainant should be obligated to furnish, to lodge a complaint. As of now, the publishers may have to spend resources to respond to incomplete, ill-intentioned and even anonymous complaints,'' it said.

The Guild said the rules were announced and notified on the same day and the Union government did not consult any stakeholders, including EGI, in the drafting of the rules. ''A consultation before notification of any rule ensures that concerns of stakeholders are addressed prior to the notification of the rule and that no stakeholder is disproportionately affected. In this case, consultation was critical as this is the first time the government is regulating publishers of news and current affairs and online curated content.

''In view of the concerns raised above, we request you to put the rules on abeyance and undertake meaningful consultation with all the stakeholders,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

New options added to customize notifications in Google Chat, Chat in Gmail

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Netherlands extends lockdown due to rising COVID-19 infections

The Dutch government with extend coronavirus lockdown measures by three weeks until April 20 due to rising numbers of COVID-19 infections and hospital admissions, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.Rutte, speaking in a live press con...

Need to lean from Bhagat Singh on how to fight 'autocratic' regime: Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said people should take inspiration from freedom fighters such as Bhagat Singh to fight an autocratic regime to save democracy in the country.The minister was speaking at an event organised to...

Bolsonaro swears in fourth Brazilian health minister as pandemic spirals

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday swore in his fourth health minister since the coronavirus pandemic began last year, as the country struggles with a record-breaking surge in deaths that is overwhelming its healthcare system. Bo...

Anil Deshmukh issues statement `to set record straight'

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said he was extremely disturbed by the campaign of slander against him and wanted to set the record straight about his hospitalization last month.Deshmukh is under fire after former Mumbai ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021