Maha woman loses Rs 2.15L trying to claim non-existent prize

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 23-03-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 22:45 IST
Maha woman loses Rs 2.15L trying to claim non-existent prize

A 39-year-old woman was duped of Rs 2.15 lakh after a caller told her she had won Rs 25 lakh as prize from a television quiz show, police in Nagpur said on Tuesday.

The woman got a call about the ''prize'' on February 2 and was asked to contact one Harjeet Singh who told her to deposit ''tax'' on the winning amount, an official said.

''After she deposited Rs 2.15 lakh in various accounts as told by Singh till February 8, she realised she had been duped as the accused stopped taking her calls. On Tuesday, she filed a complaint with us,'' said the Kalamna police station official.

No arrest has been made in the case, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

