Left Menu

Karnataka to receive 12.5 lakh Covid vaccine doses from Centre soon, has adequate supply: Health minister

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday said 12.5 lakh doses of Covid vaccine will be received from the Centre soon and there was enough supply in the state.

ANI | Chikkaballapur (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-03-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 22:48 IST
Karnataka to receive 12.5 lakh Covid vaccine doses from Centre soon, has adequate supply: Health minister
Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K.Sudhakar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday said 12.5 lakh doses of Covid vaccine will be received from the Centre soon and there was enough supply in the state. "There is no shortage of vaccine in the state. We have discussed this with the centre and it has assured us that there will be no shortage of supply of the vaccine. The state will be receiving 12.5 lakh doses of vaccine from the centre by next week. Before that additional 4 lakh doses will be dispatched through flight. Govt will ensure that there is no shortage of vaccine," said Sudhakar.

"The second wave COVID-19 has begun in the state. The number of cases is increasing in several parts of the state. People should be vigilant and ensure that Covid precautions are followed. People who are not wearing masks and violating norms are being penalised. Functions and gatherings should be avoided for the next two months, he added. Earlier, the minister informed about the second phase of the vaccination.

"Vaccines for all above 45 years will start from April 1, and the vaccine will be available to all citizens above 45 years of age. This will ensure better coverage and will further expedite our efforts to make Karnataka Covid-19 free. I urge all eligible citizens to get vaccinated at the earliest," Minister tweeted. According to the ministry of health and family welfare, Karnataka reported as many as 774 fresh COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths on Tuesday, the death toll has gone up to 12,444. Currently, the number of active cases stands at 14,286. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

New options added to customize notifications in Google Chat, Chat in Gmail

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Netherlands extends lockdown due to rising COVID-19 infections

The Dutch government with extend coronavirus lockdown measures by three weeks until April 20 due to rising numbers of COVID-19 infections and hospital admissions, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.Rutte, speaking in a live press con...

Need to lean from Bhagat Singh on how to fight 'autocratic' regime: Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said people should take inspiration from freedom fighters such as Bhagat Singh to fight an autocratic regime to save democracy in the country.The minister was speaking at an event organised to...

Bolsonaro swears in fourth Brazilian health minister as pandemic spirals

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday swore in his fourth health minister since the coronavirus pandemic began last year, as the country struggles with a record-breaking surge in deaths that is overwhelming its healthcare system. Bo...

Anil Deshmukh issues statement `to set record straight'

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said he was extremely disturbed by the campaign of slander against him and wanted to set the record straight about his hospitalization last month.Deshmukh is under fire after former Mumbai ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021