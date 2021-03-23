Left Menu

Ireland sets binding target of 51% greenhouse gas cut by 2030

The Irish government on Tuesday approved a law setting a binding target of cutting greenhouse gases by 51% by 2030, with the aim of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050. The bill must be approved in both houses of Ireland's parliament, where the government has a majority.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 23-03-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 22:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Irish government on Tuesday approved a law setting a binding target of cutting greenhouse gases by 51% by 2030, with the aim of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050. The initial cuts will be implemented via five-year carbon budgets using 2018 as a baseline, with emissions ceilings for each sector of the economy, the government said in a statement.

The law was spearheaded by the Green Party, the junior party in the country's three-party government. The bill must be approved in both houses of Ireland's parliament, where the government has a majority.

