Odisha CM reviews COVID-19 situation

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviews the COVID situation in the State with senior government officials and District Collectors.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 23-03-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 22:52 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviews the COVID situation in the State with senior government officials and District Collectors. During the review, Chief Minister Patnaik emphasized the strict enforcement of COVID-19 preventive guidelines and asked the administration to step up surveillance and testing.

The Chief Minister directed to Chief Secretary to close monitoring regular review of the situation. According to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, active cases are 838, the cumulative cured, discharged and migrated cases are 336206 and cumulative deaths are 1919 in the state.

In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, Special Relief Commissioner revised the congregation during marriage and funerals in the state. "The marriage and related gatherings shall be allowed with a ceiling of 200 persons instead of 500 persons and funeral related gatherings shall be allowed with 50 persons instead of 500 persons subject to the following conditions".

In closed spaces, the attendance shall be a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity subject to the above ceilings, In open spaces, keeping the size of the ground/open space, appropriate number of persons subject to the above ceilings so as to ensure maintenance of the prescribed physical distancing norms. Mandatory provision of wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and provision of thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitiser.

The host of the marriage and funeral function shall make necessary arrangements for checking at the entry point and ensure the wearing of masks by the guests/ others during the entire duration of their participation. The host shall make arrangements to provide masks to those who have not come with the appropriate mask. All Collectors/ All Superintendents of Police/ All Municipal Commissioners/ Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar- Cuttack are hereby directed to ensure the implementation of this guideline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

