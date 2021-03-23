9 foreigners of Tablighi Jamaat discharged

A Lucknow court has discharged nine foreigners belonging to Tablighi jamaat from the cases lodged against them during the Covid outbreak in the country.

The nine had been booked for allegedly committing various penal offences and breaching provisions of the Foreigners Act and Epidemic Act.

Advertisement

While discharging the nine, Chief Judicial Magistrate Sushil Kumari, however, stipulated that their bail bonds and personal bonds would be discharged only after the appropriate action by the Central government.

She also clarified that the accused foreigners would be entitled to their passports and mobile phones only after the conclusion of proceedings pending before the Central government.

The discharged foreigners are Mohammad Madali, Hasan Pancho, Sithipanglimsiripat, Suraskalamulsak, Arsen Thomya, Romlikole, Abdullah Maming, Abdul Basir Idorothai and Apdunbahav Vimuteekaan. All the accused had earlier been granted bail.

In the order, the judge said that there was no prima-facie evidence against them to make them face trial. The court passed the order on the discharge application moved by the accused foreigners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)