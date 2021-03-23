Sudan's cabinet backs UAE mediation in border and dam disputes with Ethiopia

Sudan's cabinet backs UAE mediation in border and dam disputes with EthiopiaReuters | Khartoum | Updated: 23-03-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 23:00 IST
Sudan's cabinet has backed an initiative for the United Arab Emirates to mediate in a dispute over Sudan's border with Ethiopia, and over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), the Sudanese information minister said on Tuesday.
Tensions surrounding the control of farmland in al-Fashqa, on the border, have escalated in recent months, while talks over the operation of the GERD, which will affect water volume downstream in the Sudanese portion of the Blue Nile, are deadlocked.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Renaissance Dam
- United Arab Emirates
- Sudan
- Blue Nile
- Ethiopia
- Grand
- Sudanese
- Ethiopian
ALSO READ
Sudan launches vaccination roll-out for medical workers
US urges Sudan to build an inclusive government for all
Sudan officials, Saudi crown prince talk Red Sea investments
Inclusive political process key to Sudan’s transition, Security Council hears
Top U.S. diplomat Blinken demands change in Ethiopia's Tigray