Sudan's cabinet backs UAE mediation in border and dam disputes with Ethiopia

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 23-03-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 23:00 IST
Sudan's cabinet has backed an initiative for the United Arab Emirates to mediate in a dispute over Sudan's border with Ethiopia, and over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), the Sudanese information minister said on Tuesday.

Tensions surrounding the control of farmland in al-Fashqa, on the border, have escalated in recent months, while talks over the operation of the GERD, which will affect water volume downstream in the Sudanese portion of the Blue Nile, are deadlocked.

