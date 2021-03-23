Left Menu

Delhi reports 1,101 new COVID-19 cases, highest this year

Delhi reported 1,101 fresh COVID-19 cases, 620 recoveries and four deaths in the last 24 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 23:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi reported 1,101 fresh COVID-19 cases, 620 recoveries and four deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the highest daily count reported in the national capital this year.

According to the Health Department, the total count of cases in Delhi has gone up to 6,49,973 including 4,411 active cases and 6,34,595 recoveries. The death toll has gone up to 10,967. Delhi had reported 888 new cases on Monday.

The total COVID tests conducted in Delhi were 84, 237 in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 1.31 per cent. The total number of containment zones as of date is 871. Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has said that amid rising COVID-19 cases in the NCT of Delhi, public celebrations for upcoming festivals such as Holi, Navratri and gatherings in general, should not be allowed.

"All District Magistrates concerned authorities should ensure strict adherence to the order," it said. DDMA also said random testing (Rapid Antigen Test/RT-PCR) of passengers coming from other states where COVID-19 cases are increasing should be done all airports, railway stations, inter-state bust terminals and other alighting points (for private buses). (ANI)

