Left Menu

NATO affirms unity, tries to put Trump era behind it

NATO foreign ministers on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to defend each other against outside attack and underlined the strength of relations between North America and Europe, after four years of doubt and concern among some allies under the Trump administration.We are now opening a new chapter in our trans-Atlantic relationship, NATO-Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters after chairing the talks.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 23-03-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 23:09 IST
NATO affirms unity, tries to put Trump era behind it
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

NATO foreign ministers on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to defend each other against outside attack and underlined the strength of relations between North America and Europe, after four years of doubt and concern among some allies under the Trump administration.

"We are now opening a new chapter in our trans-Atlantic relationship," NATO-Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters after chairing the talks. He thanked President Joe Biden for committing "to rebuild the strength of this alliance" and make it "future-proof in a more competitive world." In a formal joint statement aimed at turning a page on the Trump era, the ministers said: "We are meeting in Brussels to reaffirm the enduring transatlantic bond between Europe and North America, with NATO at its heart." The ministers, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, also committed to the collective defense clause — Article 5 of NATO's founding treaty — under which an attack against one ally shall be considered an attack against them all. It has only been activated once by NATO, after the 9/11 attacks on New York and Washington.

Former US President Donald Trump often criticised NATO partners for failing to pay their defence dues, claiming falsely that they owed the alliance or the United States money. Early in his tenure, he threatened not to come to the defence of any country that did not meet NATO spending guidelines, causing deep concern among member nations close to Russia's borders, like Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

The ministers noted that members of the 30-nation alliance "are making good progress on fairer trans-Atlantic burden sharing; we welcome the efforts made by all Allies in Europe and North America that contribute to our indivisible security. We must and will do more." They also vowed that NATO would continue to adapt in the face of "rising threats and systemic competition," and underlined that "Russia's aggressive actions constitute a threat to Euro-Atlantic security." Earlier, Blinken said that the US is "determined to revitalize our alliances, to revitalise our partnerships, starting with NATO." ''When we look at virtually all of the challenges that we face as a country and that are actually going to potentially affect the lives of our citizens, not a single one of them can be effectively dealt with by any one country acting alone, even the United States with all of the resources that we have,'' he said.

The US is by far the biggest and most influential member of NATO, and Trump also surprised, confounded and sometimes angered allies with unilateral decisions, like pulling US troops out of Afghanistan and northern Syria. France complained about a lack of US leadership at NATO.

Asked about NATO member Turkey, Stoltenberg acknowledged that the allies have differences over Ankara's decision to buy Russian anti-aircraft missiles or its aggressive behavior in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, notably a standoff over energy exploration with Greece and Cyprus.

"We need to use NATO as a platform and consult when there are differences,'' he said, expressing hope that a series of proposals he has drafted to address problems within the alliance will be endorsed by Biden and fellow NATO leaders when they meet in Brussels in June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

New options added to customize notifications in Google Chat, Chat in Gmail

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K L-G Manoj Sinha reviews progress of Srinagar Smart City Project

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the Srinagar Smart City Project and directed officials that it is completed in time, a spokesperson said here.During a meeting, he discussed the modalitie...

IIM-C Director quits amid tiff with faculty members

First woman Director of Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta IIM-C Anju Seth has stepped down from her post in the backdrop of confrontation with a section of faculty members.She resigned from the post one year before the end of her ten...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 slips in choppy trade as energy, financials tumble

The SP 500 edged lower on Tuesday in seesaw trade on sliding financial and energy stocks that have benefitted recently from a sharp rise in market interest rates, while beaten-down tech stocks rebounded in a reversal of trends the past few ...

Motor racing-F1 drivers' pre-race stance broadens out from 'End Racism'

Formula One drivers will gather again in a moment of unity on the starting grid pre-race this season but in support of wider social and environmental issues than a sole focus on anti-racism.The sport this week announced international advoca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021