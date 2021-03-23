Left Menu

Pernem Police creates awareness on COVID-19 through public announcement

The Pernem Police have resorted to public announcements over the audio system to create awareness regarding COVID-19 measures, informed the Pernem police on Tuesday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 23-03-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 23:15 IST
Pernem Police creates awareness on COVID-19 through public announcement
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Pernem Police have resorted to public announcements over the audio system to create awareness regarding COVID-19 measures, informed the Pernem police on Tuesday. Pernem Police Inspector Jivna Dalvi said that he along with staff visited the coastal areas of Harambol, Mandrem and Ashvem and announced various safety measures to the general public over the audio system.

Dalvi informed that in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the recent days he took over the responsibility of alerting the public and tourists to wear masks in pubs and night clubs and also stick to other measures such as social distancing, especially in restaurants. Apart from awareness, the police staff is also enforcing the law and booking the violators, he added.

Meanwhile, India reported 40,715 new COVID-19 cases, 29,785 recoveries, and 199 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. With this, the total cases mounted to 1,16,86,796 including 3,45,377 active cases and 1,11,81,253 total recoveries. The death toll has gone up to 1,60,166. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

New options added to customize notifications in Google Chat, Chat in Gmail

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K L-G Manoj Sinha reviews progress of Srinagar Smart City Project

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the Srinagar Smart City Project and directed officials that it is completed in time, a spokesperson said here.During a meeting, he discussed the modalitie...

IIM-C Director quits amid tiff with faculty members

First woman Director of Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta IIM-C Anju Seth has stepped down from her post in the backdrop of confrontation with a section of faculty members.She resigned from the post one year before the end of her ten...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 slips in choppy trade as energy, financials tumble

The SP 500 edged lower on Tuesday in seesaw trade on sliding financial and energy stocks that have benefitted recently from a sharp rise in market interest rates, while beaten-down tech stocks rebounded in a reversal of trends the past few ...

Motor racing-F1 drivers' pre-race stance broadens out from 'End Racism'

Formula One drivers will gather again in a moment of unity on the starting grid pre-race this season but in support of wider social and environmental issues than a sole focus on anti-racism.The sport this week announced international advoca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021