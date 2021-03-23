Pernem Police creates awareness on COVID-19 through public announcement

The Pernem Police have resorted to public announcements over the audio system to create awareness regarding COVID-19 measures, informed the Pernem police on Tuesday. Pernem Police Inspector Jivna Dalvi said that he along with staff visited the coastal areas of Harambol, Mandrem and Ashvem and announced various safety measures to the general public over the audio system.

Dalvi informed that in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the recent days he took over the responsibility of alerting the public and tourists to wear masks in pubs and night clubs and also stick to other measures such as social distancing, especially in restaurants. Apart from awareness, the police staff is also enforcing the law and booking the violators, he added.

Meanwhile, India reported 40,715 new COVID-19 cases, 29,785 recoveries, and 199 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. With this, the total cases mounted to 1,16,86,796 including 3,45,377 active cases and 1,11,81,253 total recoveries. The death toll has gone up to 1,60,166. (ANI)

