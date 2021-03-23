Left Menu

Sudan's cabinet backs UAE mediation in border and dam disputes with Ethiopia

Sudan's cabinet has backed an initiative for the United Arab Emirates to mediate in a dispute over Sudan's border with Ethiopia, and over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), the Sudanese information minister said on Tuesday. Tensions surrounding the control of farmland in al-Fashqa, on the border, have escalated in recent months, while talks over the operation of the GERD, which will affect water volume downstream on the Nile in Sudan and Egypt, are deadlocked.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 23:19 IST
Sudan's cabinet backs UAE mediation in border and dam disputes with Ethiopia
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Sudan's cabinet has backed an initiative for the United Arab Emirates to mediate in a dispute over Sudan's border with Ethiopia, and over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), the Sudanese information minister said on Tuesday.

Tensions surrounding the control of farmland in al-Fashqa, on the border, have escalated in recent months, while talks over the operation of the GERD, which will affect water volume downstream on the Nile in Sudan and Egypt, are deadlocked. Sudan's transitional cabinet backed the proposal for Emirati mediation after it had been studied at ministry level, Information Minister Hamza Baloul said.

Sudan had previously proposed four-party mediation over the dam involving the African Union, the European Union, the United States and the United Nations. That suggestion had been backed by Egypt, the other party to the stalled talks, but not by Ethiopia.

Ethiopia is expected to add water to the reservoir behind the giant hydropower dam for a second year this summer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

New options added to customize notifications in Google Chat, Chat in Gmail

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K L-G Manoj Sinha reviews progress of Srinagar Smart City Project

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the Srinagar Smart City Project and directed officials that it is completed in time, a spokesperson said here.During a meeting, he discussed the modalitie...

IIM-C Director quits amid tiff with faculty members

First woman Director of Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta IIM-C Anju Seth has stepped down from her post in the backdrop of confrontation with a section of faculty members.She resigned from the post one year before the end of her ten...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 slips in choppy trade as energy, financials tumble

The SP 500 edged lower on Tuesday in seesaw trade on sliding financial and energy stocks that have benefitted recently from a sharp rise in market interest rates, while beaten-down tech stocks rebounded in a reversal of trends the past few ...

Motor racing-F1 drivers' pre-race stance broadens out from 'End Racism'

Formula One drivers will gather again in a moment of unity on the starting grid pre-race this season but in support of wider social and environmental issues than a sole focus on anti-racism.The sport this week announced international advoca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021