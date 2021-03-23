Left Menu

Top U.N. rights body calls for fair, affordable access to COVID-19 vaccines

The text, endorsed by more than 130 countries and adopted by consensus at the Geneva forum, affirmed the right of states to use the flexibility in existing World Trade Organization (WTO) rules on intellectual property for COVID-19 vaccines. "The EU welcomes that the Council is today able to speak with one voice on the issue of equitable, affordable, timely and universal access to vaccines," Austria's ambassador Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger said on behalf of the European Union.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 23:24 IST
Top U.N. rights body calls for fair, affordable access to COVID-19 vaccines

The United Nations Human Rights Council adopted a resolution on Tuesday calling for equitable, affordable access to COVID-19 vaccines and fair pricing. The text, endorsed by more than 130 countries and adopted by consensus at the Geneva forum, affirmed the right of states to use the flexibility in existing World Trade Organization (WTO) rules on intellectual property for COVID-19 vaccines.

"The EU welcomes that the Council is today able to speak with one voice on the issue of equitable, affordable, timely and universal access to vaccines," Austria's ambassador Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger said on behalf of the European Union. China also endorsed the resolution, brought by Ecuador and the non-aligned movement. Britain clarified that any measures taken must be in accordance with international law but joined the consensus. The United States, which has observer status, did not co-sponsor the text.

India and South Africa have brought a proposal to the WTO to waive patent rules during the pandemic so to allow generic and other manufacturers to produce COVID-19 vaccines. India's delegation welcomed the backing for a COVID-19 specific waiver of WTO's so-called TRIPS agreement saying: "We believe all tools for combating the pandemic such as vaccines are a global public good".

"Diplomats assembling tomorrow (Wednesday) at the World Trade Organization's TRIPS Council to consider India and South Africa's proposal to waive some intellectual property rights should follow suit, build consensus, recognise the urgency of the situation and immediately take steps to approve the waiver proposal," John Fisher of Human Rights Watch said in a statement. But chances of a sudden breakthrough at the WTO appeared slim, observers said.

At the latest WTO meeting earlier this month, richer members blocked a push by over 80 developing countries to waive patent rights in an effort to boost production of COVID-19 vaccines for poor nations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

New options added to customize notifications in Google Chat, Chat in Gmail

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K L-G Manoj Sinha reviews progress of Srinagar Smart City Project

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the Srinagar Smart City Project and directed officials that it is completed in time, a spokesperson said here.During a meeting, he discussed the modalitie...

IIM-C Director quits amid tiff with faculty members

First woman Director of Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta IIM-C Anju Seth has stepped down from her post in the backdrop of confrontation with a section of faculty members.She resigned from the post one year before the end of her ten...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 slips in choppy trade as energy, financials tumble

The SP 500 edged lower on Tuesday in seesaw trade on sliding financial and energy stocks that have benefitted recently from a sharp rise in market interest rates, while beaten-down tech stocks rebounded in a reversal of trends the past few ...

Motor racing-F1 drivers' pre-race stance broadens out from 'End Racism'

Formula One drivers will gather again in a moment of unity on the starting grid pre-race this season but in support of wider social and environmental issues than a sole focus on anti-racism.The sport this week announced international advoca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021