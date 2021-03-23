Macron says France to reopen embassy in Tripoli on Monday

Macron says France to reopen embassy in Tripoli on MondayReuters | Paris | Updated: 23-03-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 23:29 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that Paris would reopen its embassy in the Libyan capital Tripoli next Monday to show its support for the new authorities.
Speaking alongside Mohammed al-Menfi, the head of the Libyan presidency council, Macron said France and its European partners would back Libya's political efforts and called for Turkish and Russian forces to leave the country as soon as possible.
