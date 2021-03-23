Left Menu

Macron says France to reopen embassy in Tripoli on Monday

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-03-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 23:29 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that Paris would reopen its embassy in the Libyan capital Tripoli next Monday to show its support for the new authorities.

Speaking alongside Mohammed al-Menfi, the head of the Libyan presidency council, Macron said France and its European partners would back Libya's political efforts and called for Turkish and Russian forces to leave the country as soon as possible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

