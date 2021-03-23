Russia's Putin gets vaccinated against COVID-19 - RIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin has got vaccinated against the COVID-19 with a vaccine and is feeling well, RIA said on Tuesday citing the Kremlin, as authorities seek to encourage more Russians to take the shot.

The Kremlin said earlier on Tuesday it had deliberately decided not to reveal the name of the Russian-made vaccine which Putin chose to take.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)