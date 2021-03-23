White House says it is considering executive actions on gun violence

White House says it is considering executive actions on gun violenceReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-03-2021 00:22 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 23:40 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden is considering a number of executive actions to address gun violence in addition to legislative proposals, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.
"We are certainly considering a range of levers," Psaki said aboard Air Force One as Biden flew to Columbus, Ohio.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Working with int’l community to strengthen Afghan peace process: Biden Administration
Biden's big relief package a bet gov't can help cure America
Biden hopes to boost offshore wind as Mass. project advances
Biden's Justice Department nominees face Senate confirmation hearing
$1.9T Biden relief package a bet government can help cure US