Canada judge rejects Huawei CFO's request to add evidence in U.S. extradition

Canada judge rejects Huawei CFO's request to add evidence in U.S. extraditionReuters | Vancouver | Updated: 23-03-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 23:55 IST
A Canadian judge has rejected Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's request to add more evidence in her U.S. extradition case, according to a ruling released on Monday.
Meng's legal team wanted to include an affidavit from a Huawei accountant as evidence, which they argued would shed light on the company's financial practices and help prove Meng's innocence as she fights an extradition on charges of bank fraud in the United States.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
