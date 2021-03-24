Left Menu

Truck carrying LPG cylinders catches fire in Rajasthan

A truck carrying LPG gas cylinders caught fire on the Jaipur-Kota highway in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan on Tuesday.Truck driver Santram Meena was injured in the incident which caused panic in the area. The highway was blocked for several kilometres, police said.It is not immediately clear what caused the fire.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-03-2021 00:49 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 00:48 IST
Truck carrying LPG cylinders catches fire in Rajasthan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A truck carrying LPG gas cylinders caught fire on the Jaipur-Kota highway in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan on Tuesday.

Truck driver Santram Meena was injured in the incident which caused panic in the area. The highway was blocked for several kilometres, police said.

''It is not immediately clear what caused the fire. Explosion in the cylinders took place after the fire broke out,'' Jahajpur CO Mahaveer Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

New options added to customize notifications in Google Chat, Chat in Gmail

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF staff recommends new allocation of $650 bln in emergency reserves -sources

The staff of the International Monetary Fund has recommended a new allocation of 650 billion in the Funds emergency reserves, or Special Drawing Rights, given a new assessment of global reserve needs, sources briefed on the issue said on Tu...

US STOCKS-Stocks slide as stimulus, infrastructure costs spook investors

U.S. stocks tumbled on Tuesday as concerns about the cost of infrastructure spending and potential tax hikes to pay for President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion relief bill weighed on investors who also fear further downside in the market.Remarks ...

Soccer-Houghton ruled out for Man City's trip to Barcelona

Manchester City will be without captain Steph Houghton for their Womens Champions League quarter-final, first leg away to Barcelona on Wednesday because of an Achilles tendon injury. It is one we anticipated would have settled down by now. ...

Biden to unveil 2022 discretionary funding request next week -official

The Biden administration plans to release its discretionary funding request for 2022 next week, with a full budget proposal set to be unveiled later this spring, a budget official said on Tuesday.The official, who declined to be named, said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021