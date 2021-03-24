Truck carrying LPG cylinders catches fire in Rajasthan
A truck carrying LPG gas cylinders caught fire on the Jaipur-Kota highway in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan on Tuesday.Truck driver Santram Meena was injured in the incident which caused panic in the area. The highway was blocked for several kilometres, police said.It is not immediately clear what caused the fire.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-03-2021 00:49 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 00:48 IST
Truck driver Santram Meena was injured in the incident which caused panic in the area. The highway was blocked for several kilometres, police said.
''It is not immediately clear what caused the fire. Explosion in the cylinders took place after the fire broke out,'' Jahajpur CO Mahaveer Sharma said.
