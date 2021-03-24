Left Menu

Philippines protests 'threatening presence' of Chinese vessels in disputed waters

The Philippines complained to China on Monday about what it called a "swarming and threatening presence" of Chinese vessels in disputed waters in the South China Sea and demanded they be withdrawn from the area. Philippine officials reported about 220 vessels, believed to be manned by Chinese maritime militia personnel, were seen anchored at the Whitsun Reef, which Manila calls the Julian Felipe Reef, on March 7.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 00:50 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 00:50 IST
Philippines protests 'threatening presence' of Chinese vessels in disputed waters

The Philippines complained to China on Monday about what it called a "swarming and threatening presence" of Chinese vessels in disputed waters in the South China Sea and demanded they be withdrawn from the area.

Philippine officials reported about 220 vessels, believed to be manned by Chinese maritime militia personnel, were seen anchored at the Whitsun Reef, which Manila calls the Julian Felipe Reef, on March 7. The Chinese Embassy in Manila said they were fishing vessels taking shelter from rough seas.

"The continued deployment, lingering presence and activities of Chinese vessels infringe upon Philippine sovereignty," the Philippine foreign ministry said in a diplomatic protest, adding "their swarming and threatening presence creates an atmosphere of instability." The Chinese Embassy rejected the accusations.

"There is no Chinese maritime militia as alleged. Any speculation as such helps nothing but causes unnecessary irritation," it said in a statement. Philippines Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana called the presence of militia vessels a "clear provocative action of militarising the area" and urged China to recall them.

The U.S. Embassy said the Chinese boats had been mooring in the area for many months in increasing numbers, regardless of the weather. In a tweet, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Washington "stands with our ally, the Philippines, regarding concerns about the gathering of (Chinese) maritime militia vessels near Whitsun Reef.

"We call on Beijing to stop using its maritime militia to intimidate and provoke others, which undermines peace and security," he said. An international tribunal invalidated China's claim to 90% of the South China Sea in 2016, but Beijing does not recognise the ruling and has built islands in disputed waters equipped with radar, missiles batteries and hangers for fighter jets.

Jay Batongbacal, a South China Sea expert at the University of the Philippines, said President Rodrigo Duterte's "friendship policy" to move away from Washington and align more closely with China was to blame for the incursions. "Whatever opportunities there were for us to slow them down or stop them they have been lost," Batongbacal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

New options added to customize notifications in Google Chat, Chat in Gmail

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF staff recommends new allocation of $650 bln in emergency reserves -sources

The staff of the International Monetary Fund has recommended a new allocation of 650 billion in the Funds emergency reserves, or Special Drawing Rights, given a new assessment of global reserve needs, sources briefed on the issue said on Tu...

US STOCKS-Stocks slide as stimulus, infrastructure costs spook investors

U.S. stocks tumbled on Tuesday as concerns about the cost of infrastructure spending and potential tax hikes to pay for President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion relief bill weighed on investors who also fear further downside in the market.Remarks ...

Soccer-Houghton ruled out for Man City's trip to Barcelona

Manchester City will be without captain Steph Houghton for their Womens Champions League quarter-final, first leg away to Barcelona on Wednesday because of an Achilles tendon injury. It is one we anticipated would have settled down by now. ...

Biden to unveil 2022 discretionary funding request next week -official

The Biden administration plans to release its discretionary funding request for 2022 next week, with a full budget proposal set to be unveiled later this spring, a budget official said on Tuesday.The official, who declined to be named, said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021