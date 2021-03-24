Russia proposes Turkey to reopen 3 crossing points in Syria -TASS

Russia proposes Turkey to reopen 3 crossing points in Syria -TASSReuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-03-2021 01:04 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 00:59 IST
Russia has proposed Turkey to reopen three crossing points in Syria's Idlib and Aleppo starting from March 25 due to the difficult humanitarian situation in Syria, TASS news agency quoted Russia's centre for Syrian reconciliation as saying on Tuesday.
Earlier on Tuesday, Turkey expressed to Russia's envoy its objections and concerns about a recent flare-up of violence in northwest Syria after Russian jets hit towns near the Turkish border and a hospital in the region.
