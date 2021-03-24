Pending illicit liquor cases be disposed of quickly, accused arrested at the earliest: UP govt

In a bid to curb the sale of illicit liquor and other intoxicants, the Uttar Pradesh Government on Tuesday said pending cases in this regard be disposed of quickly and the accused arrested at the earliest.

The decision came against the backdrop of seven people dying in Chitrakoot district of the state after allegedly drinking spurious liquor. Following the incident, nine officials, including a sub-divisional magistrate and a circle officer, have been suspended and four people arrested.

In a statement issued here, the Home Department said, ''At a meeting, chaired by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi on Tuesday, the cases of illegal trading of intoxicants lodged in the vigilance department, CB-CID, excise department and police were reviewed.'' ''A decision to run an intensive campaign and initiate stringent action against the accused was also taken. Pending cases in this regard be disposed of at the earliest, and accused persons involved in the crimes be arrested quickly.'' At the meeting, directions were issued to initiate intensive investigation of liquor licence holders. Sales personnel be thoroughly verified and their details properly maintained, the statement said.

