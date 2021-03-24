Left Menu

Indian premier Modi writes goodwill letter to Pakistani counterpart: minister

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan received a letter of goodwill from his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Tuesday, a Pakistani senior Cabinet minister said, as relations thaw between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. India and Pakistan have fought three wars and have shared a fractious relationship since the two gained independence in 1947, and in 2019 tensions rose dramatically as they sent combat planes into each other's territory.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 01:13 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 01:10 IST
Indian premier Modi writes goodwill letter to Pakistani counterpart: minister
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan received a letter of goodwill from his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Tuesday, a Pakistani senior Cabinet minister said, as relations thaw between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

India and Pakistan have fought three wars and have shared a fractious relationship since the two gained independence in 1947, and in 2019 tensions rose dramatically as they sent combat planes into each other's territory. Asad Umar, a senior Pakistani minister, in a post on Twitter welcomed Modi's letter, calling it a "message of goodwill". He added that Khan had already expressed a desire for a peaceful South Asia.

The message from Modi arrived on Pakistan's Republic Day, March 23, and follows a series of moves and statements signalling rapprochement. The two sides are holding talks on water sharing, with Pakistani officials in Delhi. Last week, the chief of Pakistan's influential army called on the two sides to bury the past.

Last month, the militaries of both countries released a rare joint statement announcing a ceasefire along a disputed border in Kashmir, having exchanged fire hundreds of times in recent months. Neither country's foreign office immediately responded to requests for comment on the letter.

Indian publication Times of India reported Modi's letter citing the Press Trust of India news agency. Quoting from the letter, Pakistani newspaper Dawn said Modi had written that, "India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan" and "for this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative."

Reuters was unable to independently verify the contents of the letter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

New options added to customize notifications in Google Chat, Chat in Gmail

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Putin gets COVID-19 vaccine; Kremlin keeps mum on details

President Vladimir Putin has got immunised against COVID-19 with an unspecified Russian-made vaccine and is feeling well, the Kremlin told Russian news agencies on Tuesday, declining to disclose details or provide photographs.Dmitry Peskov,...

IMF staff recommends new allocation of $650 bln in emergency reserves -sources

The staff of the International Monetary Fund has recommended a new allocation of 650 billion in the Funds emergency reserves, or Special Drawing Rights, given a new assessment of global reserve needs, sources briefed on the issue said on Tu...

US STOCKS-Stocks slide as stimulus, infrastructure costs spook investors

U.S. stocks tumbled on Tuesday as concerns about the cost of infrastructure spending and potential tax hikes to pay for President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion relief bill weighed on investors who also fear further downside in the market.Remarks ...

Soccer-Houghton ruled out for Man City's trip to Barcelona

Manchester City will be without captain Steph Houghton for their Womens Champions League quarter-final, first leg away to Barcelona on Wednesday because of an Achilles tendon injury. It is one we anticipated would have settled down by now. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021