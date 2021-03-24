North Korea fires two short-range missiles over weekend, officials

North Korea fired two short-range missiles over the weekend, said two U.S. officials on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the intelligence.

The launches, which were first reported by the Washington Post, came after North Korea declined to engage with repeated behind-the-scenes U.S. diplomatic overtures by President Joe Biden's administration.

Advertisement

The Pentagon declined comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)