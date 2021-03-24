Left Menu

Mexico charges 3, detains 25 in ambush killing of 13 police

The gang has shown itself willing to openly attack police and army units in the past.The attack presented a challenge for President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador, who has pursued a strategy of not directly confronting drug cartels in an effort to avoid violence.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 24-03-2021 02:35 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 02:31 IST
Mexico charges 3, detains 25 in ambush killing of 13 police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Investigators have identified three people as the suspected masterminds of last week's ambush slaying of 13 law enforcement officers in central Mexico, and a drug gang appears to have been involved, authorities said.

The prosecutor's office in the State of Mexico said on Tuesday that 25 others have been detained in the case and are suspected of working for the Familia Michoacana drug gang.

Warrants have been issued for the three purported masterminds, but they apparently remain at large. Authorities offered a reward of about USD 25,000 each for information leading to their arrest.

Eight state police officers and five prosecution investigators died in a hail of gunfire in the March 18 attack on their convoy as they headed to establish a checkpoint. Prosecutors said they found a total of 672 spent shell casings at the scene.

The massacre was the country's single-biggest slaying of law enforcement since October 2019, when gunmen ambushed and killed 14 state police officers in the neighbouring state of Michoacan.

The Familia Michoacana cartel moved a decade ago from that state into Guerrero and the State of Mexico, which lies on the outskirts of Mexico City. The gang has shown itself willing to openly attack police and army units in the past.

The attack presented a challenge for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has pursued a strategy of not directly confronting drug cartels in an effort to avoid violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

New options added to customize notifications in Google Chat, Chat in Gmail

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Intel to spend $20 billion on U.S. chip plants as CEO challenges Asia dominance

Intel Corp will greatly expand its advanced chip manufacturing capacity as the new chief executive announced plans to spend as much as 20 billion to build two factories in Arizona and to open up its factories to outside customers. The move ...

DIV DIV

DIV DIV...

Biden says 100 million relief checks to be distributed by Wednesday

The Biden administration will have distributed 100 million relief checks by Wednesday as part of a 1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.The U.S. Treasury on Monday said it had issued the latest roun...

Canada judge rejects Huawei CFO's request to add evidence in extradition case

A Canadian judge rejected Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous request to add evidence in her extradition case, as a federal prosecutor argued on Tuesday that Mengs legal team had presented a story of her arrest that did not fit the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021