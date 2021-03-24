Left Menu

U.S. judge blasts prosecutors over media interview about probe into Capitol attack

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday criticized the U.S. Justice Department for speaking to the media about the ongoing investigation into the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by former President Donald Trump's supporters.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday criticized the U.S. Justice Department for speaking to the media about the ongoing investigation into the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by former President Donald Trump's supporters. In an unusual court hearing, Mehta said he was "surprised" by remarks prosecutor Michael Sherwin made to the CBS program "60 Minutes," and "troubled" by a New York Times article that cited anonymous Justice Department sources.

Mehta said the news coverage could affect potential jurors and undermine the constitutional rights of defendants to a fair trial. The judge said he would consider imposing a "gag order" if the pattern continues.

