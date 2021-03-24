Brazil Supreme Court finds Lula graft probes not impartial after judge reverses

A Supreme Court justice on Tuesday ruled that former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva had not been treated impartially in graft probes, reversing her earlier position and swinging the majority of a five-judge panel in Lula's favor.

With Justice Carmem Lucia's unexpected reversal, the Supreme Court was poised to throw out evidence in the corruption cases against the leftist former president, strengthening his potential candidacy for the 2022 presidential elections.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)