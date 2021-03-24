Ukraine's army says a servicewoman died after CoviShield vaccination

Ukraine's army says a servicewoman died after CoviShield vaccinationReuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 02:56 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 02:56 IST
Ukraine's army said on Tuesday that a servicewoman died two days after receiving the CoviShield vaccine, but the cause of death was not yet certain.
It said in a statement that on Tuesday the woman suddenly lost consciousness, although she had had no complaints earlier.
It is the first death reported since Ukraine started vaccination in February after receiving first 500,000 doses of CoviShield vaccine, the Indian version of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
