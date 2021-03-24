Left Menu

North Korea fires two short-range missiles over weekend, officials

North Korea test-fired two short-range missiles over the weekend, U.S. officials said on Tuesday, in what one expert suggested was a relatively mild move as Pyongyang lobbies for a relaxation of sanctions over its nuclear and missile programs.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 03:03 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 03:03 IST
North Korea fires two short-range missiles over weekend, officials

North Korea test-fired two short-range missiles over the weekend, U.S. officials said on Tuesday, in what one expert suggested was a relatively mild move as Pyongyang lobbies for a relaxation of sanctions over its nuclear and missile programs. The two U.S. officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to offer details on the launches, which came after North Korea refused to engage with repeated behind-the-scenes U.S. diplomatic overtures by President Joe Biden's administration since mid-February.

The Pentagon declined comment on the test, which was first reported by the Washington Post. North Korea's mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Jenny Town, director of 38 North, a U.S.-based website that tracks North Korea, said that if North Korea had conducted a missile test, the move was "pretty mild."

A top U.S. general last week had warned of the near-term possibility of a far more provocative move: a decision by North Korea to begin flight testing an improved design for its inter-continental ballistic missiles. Such a move would sharply increase tension between the United States and North Korea.

"My guess is that it has more to do with the joint exercises than anything else. This kind of testing around the military exercises is pretty common," Town said, referring to joint U.S.-South Korean military exercises. The drills earlier this month unnerved Pyongyang even though they were scaled back this year to become computer-simulated drills.

A top North Korean diplomat last week said the country would never answer U.S. diplomatic overtures until Washington dropped hostile policies and called for sanctions relief. North Korea maintained and developed its nuclear and ballistic missile programs throughout 2020 in violation of international sanctions, helping fund them with some $300 million stolen through cyber hacks, according to independent U.N. sanctions monitors.

North Korea has been subjected to U.N. sanctions since 2006. They have been strengthened by the 15-member Security Council over the years in a bid to cut off funding for Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs. Typically, China and Russia - who are Security Council veto powers along with the United States, Britain and France - have only viewed a test of a long-range missile or a nuclear weapons as a trigger for further possible U.N. sanctions.

The missile tests came just before a North Korean businessman accused by the United States of laundering money to circumvent U.S. and U.N. sanctions intended to curb his country's nuclear weapons program appeared in a U.S. court on Monday after extradition from Malaysia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

New options added to customize notifications in Google Chat, Chat in Gmail

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S., UK, Germany and France discuss peace initiatives for Yemen

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and foreign ministers of Britain, Germany and France met on Tuesday to discuss peace initiatives for Yemen, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said.From pushing for peace in Yemen to preventing Iran...

Sudan's cabinet backs UAE mediation in border, dam disputes with Ethiopia

Sudans cabinet has backed an initiative for the United Arab Emirates to mediate in a dispute over Sudans border with Ethiopia, and over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam GERD, the Sudanese information minister said on Tuesday.Tensions sur...

UK PM says capitalism spurred companies to vaccine success -The Sun

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told lawmakers on Tuesday Britains vaccine success was due to capitalism and greed, The Sun newspaper reported, in comments aimed at praising pharmaceutical companies for their work on COVID-19 shots.The reason ...

Cricket-Oshada Fernando leads Sri Lanka fight back against Windies

Oshada Fernando fell agonisingly short of a test century but his 91 runs helped Sri Lanka fight their way back and finish the third day of the first test against the West Indies on 255-4 in their second innings. Fernando and Lahiru Thiriman...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021